M&M’s releasing fudge brownie candies

MCLEAN, Va. — Good news for chocolate lovers! A new flavor of M&M’s is hitting the shelves this fall and it’s reportedly “worth the wait.”

M&M’s announced on Wednesday they’ve “been working on something delicious” — new Fudge Brownie M&M’s.

According to Instagram blogger @junkfoodleaks_, who says they “have the privilege of sourcing new and unreleased samples of junk before they become available to the general public,” the candies are larger in size and very tasty.

The blogger states the candies resemble a peanut M&M but are rounder.

“”These chocolate candies soften up quick, and the gooey texture of a warm brownie begins to take over your taste buds,” wrote @junkfoodleaks_. “For those who love the brownie aftertaste, this is a home run.”

The blogger also states that these decadent candies will be available this fall, if not sooner.

Additionally, the purple product bag doesn’t have a limited-edition indication anywhere, so it’s possible this flavor could be a permanent part of the M&M’s collection!