Mostly sunny, dropping humidity for Thursday with temps in the 80s

We set a couple records in the month of July at Bradley Airport. It ended up being our hottest month on record, topping the previous record from 2013. We also had the highest number of 90+ degree days, which at 18 days topped the old record of 17 from 2016. That heat dropped off yesterday as strong storms rolled through the state in the afternoon, knocking down trees and wires in several towns.

The storms have moved out, the skies have cleared, and we're looking at sunshine for today's forecast. Temperatures will still be warm in the 80s, but the humidity will be falling as the day goes on. It'll turn out to be a warm afternoon but a nice one overall!

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s for many inland towns, leading to a comfortable night. The shoreline will be slightly milder and a bit humid, but not nearly tropical.

The next few days look very good overall, as temperatures stay in the 80s for highs and overnight lows drop into the 60s. There may be a few showers on Saturday, but most of the weekend will be great for outdoor activities!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and dry. Becoming less humid during the day. Highs: Mid/upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfortable. Lows: Upper 50s inland, 60s shoreline.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower is possible. Highs: 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. High: upper 80s

MONDAY: Nice! Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 80s

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Mid 80s

