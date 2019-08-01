× Stabbing leaves one man in serious condition, New Milford man arrested

NEW MILFORD — Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at 147 Grove Street Thursday morning.

According to police, three men were involved in an ‘”altercation'”. One of the men police identified as 27-year-old Dion Bernier who lived at the address. Police say Bernier stabbed the 28-year-old victim with a folding knife.

Bernier was arrested at the scene, and the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries police believe to be life-threatening. Bernier was charged with 1st-degree assault and evidence tampering after police found the knife was found in a sewer catch basin.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the stabbing is asked to call Officer Ron Kurtz at 860-355-3133.