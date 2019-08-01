PD: Third arrest made in connection with violent Hartford home invasion

HARTFORD — Hartford police say a third person was arrested in connection to a violent home invasion that happened Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers were called to 2 Nelton Way for the reported home invasion.

The victims reported that the suspects forced their way into their apartment and that a gun was used to assault one of the residents while in view of two juveniles. According to police, the suspects allegedly rummaged through the apartment briefly, then drove off in an awaiting car, driven by a getaway driver.

The victims were able to give a detailed description of the suspects and getaway vehicle.

The assault victim was treated at the scene, and officers were able to relay the description of the suspects and the vehicle to surrounding units.

Police say members of the Street Crimes Unit found the suspect’s car in the area of Martin Street and Westland Street. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver took off, engaging officers in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended on Vine Street by Keney Terrace, where the car lost control and struck a pole.

Two people were taken into custody, and a gun was found inside the car.

A third suspect was found at 9 Barbour Street was later charged. Arrested were:

Richard McCarthy, 36, Hartford. Held on $852, 500

Home Invasion

Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion

Robbery 1st

Conspiracy Robbery 1st

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Pistol w/o a Permit

Weapon in a M/V

Possession of Narcotics

Possession of Cont. Substance

Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving

Operating w/a Suspended License

No Insurance, Unregistered M/V, Misuse Reg.

Tyshawn Eaddy, 19, Hartford. Held on $550,000 bond.

Home Invasion

Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion

Robbery 1st

Conspiracy Robbery 1st

Pistol w/o a Permit

Weapon in a M/V

Assault 2nd

Risk of Injury to Minor (2 counts)

Sean Mattis, 18, Hartford. Held on $800,000 bond.

Home Invasion

Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion

Robbery 1st

Conspiracy Robbery 1st

Risk of Injury to Minor (2 counts)