PD: Third arrest made in connection with violent Hartford home invasion

HARTFORD — Hartford police say a third person was arrested in connection to a violent home invasion that happened Tuesday evening.
According to police, officers were called to 2 Nelton Way for the reported home invasion.
The victims reported that the suspects forced their way into their apartment and that a gun was used to assault one of the residents while in view of two juveniles. According to police, the suspects allegedly rummaged through the apartment briefly, then drove off in an awaiting car, driven by a getaway driver.
The victims were able to give a detailed description of the suspects and getaway vehicle.
The assault victim was treated at the scene, and officers were able to relay the description of the suspects and the vehicle to surrounding units.
Police say members of the Street Crimes Unit found the suspect’s car in the area of Martin Street and Westland Street. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver took off, engaging officers in a pursuit.
The pursuit ended on Vine Street by Keney Terrace, where the car lost control and struck a pole.
Two people were taken into custody, and a gun was found inside the car.
A third suspect was found at 9 Barbour Street was later charged. Arrested were:
Richard McCarthy, 36, Hartford. Held on $852, 500
Home Invasion
Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion
Robbery 1st
Conspiracy Robbery 1st
Criminal Possession of a Firearm
Pistol w/o a Permit
Weapon in a M/V
Possession of Narcotics
Possession of Cont. Substance
Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving
Operating w/a Suspended License
No Insurance, Unregistered M/V, Misuse Reg.
Tyshawn Eaddy, 19, Hartford. Held on $550,000 bond.
Home Invasion
Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion
Robbery 1st
Conspiracy Robbery 1st
Pistol w/o a Permit
Weapon in a M/V
Assault 2nd
Risk of Injury to Minor (2 counts)
Sean Mattis, 18, Hartford. Held on $800,000 bond.
Home Invasion
Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion
Robbery 1st
Conspiracy Robbery 1st
Risk of Injury to Minor (2 counts)