Police make an arrest in New London shooting

NEW LONDON — New London police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition last month.

After obtaining an arrest warrant for the man they considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ officers arrested 32-year-old Christopher Whitley on Thursday morning.

Police say that at 11:34 a.m. on July 13, they were called to Walden Avenue for a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a semiconscious gunshot victim on the sidewalk. The adult man was taken to L+M Hospital for medical care where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police said then that they wanted to talk to Whitley, 32, of 207 Jefferson Avenue, New London, in connection with the shooting.

Whitley was arrested on the following charges: Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Assault 1st Degree, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Criminal Poss. of a Firearm and Reckless Endangerment 1st.

The warrant has a court set bond of $1,000,000.