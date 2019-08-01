× West Hartford shuttle service implemented to help local residents with parking

WEST HARTFORD — For those who live within two miles of West Hartford Center or Blue Back Square, they no longer need to worry about parking which can sometimes be in short supply.

The ‘WeHa’, a new shuttle service, will be providing free rides to anyone who lives within a two-mile radius on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 11: 30 p.m.

At those times, parking is typically at a premium due to the popularity of the centers for shopping, dining, and walking around.

The shuttle service will begin on August 2nd.

Tom Hickey, of WHMedia, says that anyone who lives in the service area can call Premier in advance for a free ride, or simply hump on the looping shuttle at designated pickup spots. All services will be provided first-come, first-serve.

“AAA is all about innovative solutions to transportation challenges and… I live in West Hartford so I know just how congested the popular downtown area can be,” AAA’s Amy Parmenter said. “The free shuttle will serve local residents and serve the business community as well.”

“We are excited by anything that provides easy access to the wonderful restaurants, shops, and attractions The Center & Blue Back Square have to offer,” says Chris Conway, Executive Director of the West Hartford Chamber.