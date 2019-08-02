× Baseball and a good cause; Scooper Sunday returns to Dunkin’ Donuts Park

HARTFORD — You can’t beat live baseball on a Sunday and especially not when there’s all-you-can eat ice cream involved!

Scooper Sunday is a special day at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, to raise money for the Jordan Porco Foundation.

The third-annual event is this Sunday, August 4 at the Yard Goats game, as they take on the Trenton Thunder at 5:05 p.m.

You can taste signature ice cream flavors from different local ice cream vendors, vote on the best flavor, take pictures with the Scooper Friend mascot, meet a few celebrities, and more—all while giving back.

FOX61’s Matt Scott and Margaux Farrell will be on hand as celebrity scoopers. The event is a fun time to raise funds for an important cause.

The Jordan Porco Foundation works to prevent teen suicide and educate college students about mental health.

In addition to Scooper Sunday, the Yard Goats will also be celebrating “Masked Singer Night” on Sunday, as a preview to the hit show “The Masked Singer” making its return for season 2, September 25 on FOX 61.

The team will be giving away great “Masked Singer” souvenirs and playing “Who’s Behind the Mask?” with our FOX 61 News Team throughout the game.