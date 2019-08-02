Dog the Bounty Hunter’s store burglarized; Beth Chapman’s personal items taken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGEWATER, Colo. -- Dog the Bounty Hunter's store in Colorado has been burglarized.

According to the Edgewater police, officers were dispatched to 2547 Sheridan Boulevard on Tuesday on a report of a suspicious incident. When police arrived, they noticed damage to the front door. They were unable to contact anyone from the business, so they secured it.

On Thursday, a representative from Dog Corp contacted the Edgewater Police Department and stated that there were items missing from the store, including items of personal value.

On Friday morning, Duane Chapman posted on Twitter saying, "The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS!!!"

The Chapman family released this statement on Friday:

"The official Dog and Beth merchandise store was robbed on Thursday. Not only did the thieves take thousands of dollars of clothing, these criminals took priceless personal belongings of our beloved Beth, including tributes to her kindly left by our amazing fans. We are working with our friends in law enforcement to find these perpetrators, and are offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information about their identity. To who ever did this, you better watch out. Dog is coming for you."

Duane "Dog" Chapman and his late wife Beth were both born in Colorado.

Duane Chapman held a press conference Friday afternoon, talking about the robbery and choking up tears when he mentioned his wife.

He told reporters that some of Beth's work gear was stolen and said that if he could have one item back it would be her taser.

At the news conference, he said if the person responsible turned themself in within 48 hours, he would not press charges.

Beth Chapman died in June after battling cancer. A July memorial service for her was held in Aurora.

