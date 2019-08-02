× Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies recalled due to plastic pieces

The FDA announced Thursday that Bimbo Bakeries USA issued a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies (the five-pack mini chocolate chip variety) due to the potential for little, blue plastic pieces in the individual packaging pouch.

The plastic is not baked into the product since it was introduced during the packaging process; however, consumption of the plastic pieces may result in a choking hazard.

Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, so no Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected.

The product being recalled has “Best By” date, UPC and Lot code and was distributed in the states listed below. The Best By Date can be found on the top of the box, the Lot Code is to the left of the top of the box underneath the price/lb. The UPC Code can be found in the lower right-hand corner on the back of the box.

Consumers who have purchased the cookies should not consume the product and can return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact our Consumer Relations group at 1- 800-984-0989 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More details on the FDA webpage.