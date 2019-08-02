Field destroyed after carnival fireworks in Oxford

OXFORD — Members of the Quaker Farms Fire Company are asking for the public’s help in finding the people responsible for destroying the back field at Oxford High School Thursday night after its annual carnival fireworks.

The QFFC took to Facebook Friday to announce the news of the incident and share photos of the damage.

“Sadly, after the fireworks last-night, someone took it upon themselves to destroy the back field,” the post reads.

According to the fire company, because they use the school’s grounds to host the carnival, they are now responsible for fixing the field, which requires them to re-sod the field.

Officials say the costs will end up being more than they make in profit for their entire yearly carnival.

The Oxford fire department is a volunteer organization and says they give countless hours of their time to save life and property so the incident and damage is unfortunate.

“This is extremely disheartening and disappointing to say the least,” they wrote.

Anyone with information about who may have done this is asked to DM the Quaker Farms Fire Company on Facebook, contact the police or approach OFFC at the carnival cook tent.