Foodie Friday: Liv’s Shack in Old Saybrook

For lobster lovers, a trip to Connecticut’s shoreline is a trip to heaven, especially in the summer.

One of the most popular spots is in Old Saybrook at Liv’s Shack. This place may be small, but it’s huge on flavor!

The lobster rolls (4-ounce or 8-ounce) are served hot, smothered in butter with a perfectly grilled bun. Each bite is sweet and savory and has you wanting more.

“We do it Connecticut style,” smiled owner John Brescio. “No Mayo here, just a hot buttered roll!”

Brescio’s Shack sits in the corner of the town’s Harbor One Marina and offers a small but packed menu of fresh seafood and other favorites.

From Mahi Mahi taco’s, lobster grilled cheese that oozes with flavor, soups, and salads to BLT’s, hot dogs and burgers, there is a little something for everyone.

And, speaking of burgers, the Shack Attack is where it’s at. The quarter-pound burger has all the fixin’s and is topped with, you guessed it, lobster.

C’mon.

“One of the best burgers we’ve ever had,” wrote Linda A. in an online review. “Love the truffle fries too. Friendly staff and a great view to enjoy your food! Highly recommended this place.”

So, after you step up to the counter, plan on sitting at one of the picnic tables and enjoy a fresh meal with a fantastic view as you overlook the water.

“It may be a shack, but it’s got good food and awesome scenery,” laughed Brescio. “What’s better than that?”

Nothing at all, it’s just how they roll!