Mostly sunny, humidity rising by Friday afternoon

It's comfortable out there this morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s inland and much better humidity. The rest of today looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures, rising into the mid-upper 80s. While the humidity will remain low in the morning, it will rise a bit by afternoon. It still won't be nearly as high as what we felt a few days ago.

This weekend will be warm and humid. As the humidity returns, that could spark a shower or storm in spots Saturday afternoon. Most of the state will stay dry for outdoor plans. But Sunday will stay dry statewide and for that reason we'll call it the pick of the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, there is a rising chance for afternoon storms Tuesday and beyond with a growing combination of heat and humidity.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, increasing humidity. Lows: 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance for a shower in spots in the afternoon. High: Low-mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. High: mid-upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, low humidity. High: Mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, rising humidity. Chance for an afternoon shower. High: Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance PM storm. High: Mid 80s.

