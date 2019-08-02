× PD: Hamden man charged with DUI and evading responsibility after striking a bicyclist in New haven

NEW HAVEN — Police say 21-year-old Paul Witherspoon was arrested after reportedly striking a bicyclist and leading police on a pursuit.

According to police, they were called to the intersection of Whalley Avenue and Sherman Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on the report of a crash where a bicyclist was struck.

Police say they pursued the car involved and arrested the driver who was identified as Witherspoon.

Also in the car, 22-year-old Stephanie Washington of West Haven, and 24-year-old Darmichael Mims of New Haven. They were not injured in the crash.

In April, Witherspoon and Washington were involved in an incident where a Hamden officer shot at the pair thinking they were armed robbery suspects. The pair were unarmed in their car, and the shooting sparked several protests.

Witherspoon was charged with the following:

Weapon in a motor vehicle.

Carrying a dangerous weapon.

Interfering with a police officer.

DUI – operating under the influence.

Evading responsibility.

Engaging police in pursuit.

Reckless driving

Additional motor vehicle violation

Police say the bicyclist left the scene on foot before first responders arrived, and they urge the bicyclist to come forward and seek medical treatment.

Police ask witnesses to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

Witherspoon is currently being held on a $75,000 bond and will be arraigned in court later today.