Shark scare forces swimmers out of Misquamicut Beach

WESTERLY, R.I. — A Shark scare forced swimmers out of Misquamicut Beach Friday morning.

Michael Healey, spokesperson for RI State Parks/Department of Environmental Management, released the following statement:

Based on a video that we’ve seen within the last half hour, DEM now believes that the fin spotted at Misquamicut State Beach at around 9:45 AM belonged to an ocean sunfish and not a mako shark. I’ve attached a picture (taken by our beach manager through binoculars) that led us to initially hypothesize the fish was a mako.

We didn’t think it was the dorsal fin of another frequent visitor, the sand tiger shark; it didn’t look high enough to be a great white’s fin; it wasn’t flopping over to the side like a sunfish’s fin can do; and the tail fin of a thresher is even higher than the dorsal fin, and there’s no visible tail fin in the photo. A photograph, however, is static. In the video it appears that, actually, the dorsal fin does move — whereas a shark’s dorsal fin is stationary.

There are many different species of sharks traveling through Rhode Island waters at any given time. If you were to go to the Port of Galilee (which DEM runs) in Narragansett and see the fish that are caught and docked by commercial fishermen every day — the size of the catches, the variety of fish caught, the size of individual fish such as tunas weighing 300 or more pounds — your viewers and readers would get a good idea of how fertile RI’s coastal waters are. Historically and anecdotally, usually once or twice a summer, we’ll hear from commercial fishermen who catch makos in gill nets within three miles of shore, so we know hypothesizing that it was a mako wasn’t unreasonable.

Soon, we hope to strengthen our shark safety protocol by deploying video drones at state beaches to aid in the dissemination of rapid — and accurate — identifying information.