Shark sighting confirmed at Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island

WESTERLY, R.I. — Officials confirm that a shark was seen offshore from Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island.

According to Michael Healey, spokesperson for RI State Parks/Department of Environmental Management, a shark fin was spotted in the water around 9:45 a.m. The fin was about 50 yards from shore, directly in front of the beach tower. The beach manager spotted the fin with binoculars.

Per protocol, swimmers were ordered out of the water and then restricted to only ankle-deep depths for about an hour.

Around 10:30 a.m., another fin was spotted further out from shore. The water was cleared again.

As of 11:30 a.m., swimmers were allowed back in the water.

A marine biologist was called to the scene. It’s believed the fin belonged to a Mako shark.