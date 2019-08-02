× State Police: Two juveniles arrested, involved in several armed robberies in CT

EAST HAMPTON — State Police say two juveniles are at the Hartford Detention Center following several armed robberies.

According to police, troopers were told to be on the lookout for a truck that had just been involved in an armed robbery in East Hampton.

Soon after, troopers saw the truck heading eastbound on Route 2. The truck did not stop for troopers and kicked off a pursuit that eventually ended in Norwich.

The two juveniles in the truck tried to fun from the vehicle but were both taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Police said the truck was reported stolen out of Hamden on July 27th.

During their initial investigation, police learned that the juveniles had attempted an armed robbery at Creative Interiors, a business in Canterbury earlier in the day.

According to police, the juveniles later confessed to being involved in several other armed robberies in the northeastern part of the state, as well as an armed robbery in Dudley, Massachusetts.

The suspects currently remain at the Hartford Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

Further arrests are expected, according to police.