Strong earthquake strikes west coast of Indonesia

Posted 9:05 AM, August 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, August 2, 2019

A strong earthquake has struck the west coast of Indonesia, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck just after 8 a.m. ET. It said the epicenter was in the Sunda Strait, 65 miles from the city of Tugu Hilir in the province of Banten, on the island of Java.

The shaking was felt in Indonesia’s capital city of Jakarta, prompting people to run out of their homes.

The Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency issued a small tsunami warning for four areas.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster said it was working with local authorities to evacuate people living on the coastline. The board told people in the affected areas to evacuate to higher places.

