× The Official Car of The House That Social Media Built from Meriden Hyundai is

All week long, we gave you, the viewers, a chance to vote on which car should be name the Official Car for The House That Social Media Built from Meriden Hyundai.

After an overwhelming number of votes, we have your winner…

meridenhyundai.com

318 South Broad St. Meriden, CT 06450

Visit us and test drive a new or used Hyundai in Meriden at Meriden Hyundai.

Our Hyundai dealership always has a wide selection and low prices. We’ve served hundreds of customers from Hamden, Waterbury, New Haven and Hartford.