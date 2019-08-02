Third person arrested in murder behind Bulkeley High School in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford Police said they have arrested 27-year-old Luis Rivera on conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection to the murder of Jorge Alicea. Alicea was shot July 11th behind Bulkeley High School in Hartford.

Two women have already been arrested in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Alicea.

Both suspects in the homicide, Taichany Osorio, 28, and Cynthia Cruz, 23, are being held on a $1 million bond. Police charged Cruz with murder and they charged Osorio with conspiracy to commit murder.

Alicea was found on the ground behind Bulkeley High School around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. Police were alerted by several 911 calls as the city’s Shot Spotter system went off. First responders immediately started CPR, but Alicea died shortly after he was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

Police said Cruz and Alicea knew each other, and now investigators are interviewing Cruz to find out more about their relationship.