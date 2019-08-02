Three people injured in Stamford water treatment facility explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Two people were injured after an explosion at a water treatment facility in Stamford.

According to officials, firefighters were called to 111 Harbor View Avenue for a confirmed explosion with damage to the building.

When first responders arrived, they were told by facility officials that they may have suffered from a dust explosion and that two people were injured. The two injured were immediately treated on scene and taken to the hospital. A third person later said he too was injured and he was also taken to the hospital.

No fire was seen.

Several roll-up garage doors and several windows were shattered and broken by the explosion.

The Stamford Fire Marshal's office is investigating what may have caused the explosion.

Officials say although the water treatment facility was damaged, they have contingency plans in place for treating sewage in the event of a facility failure.