2 suspects ignite multi-town police chase

PRESTON — Two people were arrested after police chased them through multiple towns throughout Connecticut Friday evening.

A State police officer tried to stop a car that was driving north on Route 12 in Preston. The car was reported stolen out of Waterford. The officer was alerted by the Ledyard Police Department, who were trying to catch up to the car.

The car sped away from the trooper, igniting a chase.

The driver was identified as Isaiah Rivera and Ariana Orkney was identified as a passenger.

Police said that the car was traveling too fast at the intersection at the end of Harris Fuller Road and Middle Road, which caused it to crash into a tree.

Rivera and Orkney they got out of the car and ran away on foot through multiple yards.

The two suspects were able to steal a Chevrolet Silverado. The owner of the truck ran to the end of his driveway after the truck. That man eventually came across the Ledyard officer and said that his truck was stolen.

An off duty trooper who was traveling on Route 2 in Preston, saw the truck traveling east in front of him. The trooper followed the truck and update other officers its location.

State Police were able to notify OnStar and the power of the truck was shut off to prevent another chase.

The truck was said to still be moving at 15 mph when Rivera and Orkney,18 of Storrs, jumped out of the truck on Route 2 near North Stonington. They then ran into the woods while the truck kept rolling along the highway.

The truck hit a minivan head-on. The minivan was occupied by a pregnant mother and four children. Luckily no was injured in the crash.

Troopers gave chase to the two suspects through the woods and caught them near Wheeler High School. Rivera, 22 of New Britain, suffered injuries during the arrest and was transported to the local hospital for treatment.

The owner of the truck was told by police of its recovery and went to the scene. He was able to drive it home.

Rivera and Orkney are being held on bond and are facing multiple charges including interfering with an officer and larceny in the first degree.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court August 15.