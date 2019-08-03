× Getting the most out of community colleges in CT – is there a better way to transfer credits?

HARTFORD – A new study finds inefficient transfer credit pathways are costing Connecticut community colleges nearly 16 million dollars in lost tuition revenue per semester. And, the study’s author says it’s not serving students well, either.

The president of College Transfer Solutions, John Mullane, joined Aisha Mbowe on the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday. He says more than 7-thousand community college students in our state transferred early to a four year college -- before completing an associates' degree. They lost some credits, and took classes at a higher per-credit rate.

Mullane says the best way to save the state and taxpayers money while making things easier for the students as well is for lawmakers to legislate the creation of statewide 'transfer pathways' among the 12 community colleges, the state university system, and UConn.