Hartford police investigating fatal shooting on Farmington Avenue

HARTFORD – Police are investigating a homicide in the capital city, and say they believe the crime was caught on camera.

The city’s ShotSpotter system registered multiple gunshots at 2:51 a.m. in the area of 279 Farmington Avenue. Police arrived and found one victim who had been shot multiple times. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was soon pronounced dead.

Police say they believe the shooting was captured by the cameras connected to the Capital City Command Center (C4).

FOX61 was first on the scene of the homicide, which happened on one of the city’s main thoroughfares and just blocks from the Mark Twain House. It comes on the heels of a deadly month in Hartford — the city saw six homicides in the month of July.

Governor Lamont recently announced that Connecticut State Police and other state resources will be used to fight the recent spike in violence in Connecticut’s cities.