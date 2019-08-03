What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Man arrested at Bradley airport, accused of trying to bring loaded gun onto plane

Posted 8:31 PM, August 3, 2019, by

WINDSOR LOCKS — A South Windsor man was arrested Saturday afternoon when he allegedly tried to bring a loaded gun onto a plane.

Police said that they were notified by TSA, that there was a carry on bag that looked to contain a gun.

The weapon was discovered on the x-ray machine during the routine passenger screening.

Jordan Bulter, the owner of the bag, said that he forgot that there was a loaded gun in his backpack.

A search revealed that the handgun contained a 16 round magazine and was loaded with 12 rounds of ammo, including one round in the chamber.

Police said Bulter does not possess a permit to carry a handgun.

Bulter is facing several charges including carrying a pistol or revolver without permit. He is scheduled to appear in court August 27.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.