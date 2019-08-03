× Man arrested at Bradley airport, accused of trying to bring loaded gun onto plane

WINDSOR LOCKS — A South Windsor man was arrested Saturday afternoon when he allegedly tried to bring a loaded gun onto a plane.

Police said that they were notified by TSA, that there was a carry on bag that looked to contain a gun.

The weapon was discovered on the x-ray machine during the routine passenger screening.

Jordan Bulter, the owner of the bag, said that he forgot that there was a loaded gun in his backpack.

A search revealed that the handgun contained a 16 round magazine and was loaded with 12 rounds of ammo, including one round in the chamber.

Police said Bulter does not possess a permit to carry a handgun.

Bulter is facing several charges including carrying a pistol or revolver without permit. He is scheduled to appear in court August 27.