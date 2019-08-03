Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be warm and humid under a partly cloudy sky. The combination of the higher humidity, and an approaching cold front will spark a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening. There is a better chance for showers and storms around and northwest of the I-84 corridor.

Closer to the shoreline a shower or storm is unlikely so the beach may be the place to be!

Sunday is the pick of the weekend as it will be sunny to partly cloudy, warm and dry. Humidity levels will drop as the day progresses with highs in the middle 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, there is a rising chance for afternoon storms Tuesday and beyond with a growing combination of warmth and humidity.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower or storm in spots. High: Low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65-70.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm, turning less humid. High: Mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, low humidity. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, rising humidity. Chance for an afternoon shower. High: Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance PM storm. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High: Low-mid 80s.

