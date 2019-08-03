× Person seriously injured in East Haven motorcycle crash

EAST HAVEN — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash that happened Friday evening.

Police said that the crash happened at the intersection of Foxon Hill Road by Zolan Drive.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on Foxon Hill Road and was trying to make a left turn into East Ridge Estates. At the same time, the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Foxon Hill Road.

The motorcyclist “took evasive action” and was thrown from the bike. Police said that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The injured person was taken to the local area hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen or captured it on video to reach out to Officer Ryan Gorman.