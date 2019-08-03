What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Police warn of an active shooter at an El Paso, Texas, mall

Posted 2:08 PM, August 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:19PM, August 3, 2019

EL PASO, Texas – Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter, possibly more than one, in a commercial area near a mall.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Police didn’t immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody. In a later tweet they said they had multiple reports of multiple shooters.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

