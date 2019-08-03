× Police warn of an active shooter at an El Paso, Texas, mall

EL PASO, Texas – Police in the West Texas city of El Paso have responded to reports of an active shooter, possibly more than one, in a commercial area near a mall.

El Paso police tweeted Saturday that officers were responding to an active shooting scene and that people were advised to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Police didn’t immediately provide details on whether anyone was hurt or in custody. In a later tweet they said they had multiple reports of multiple shooters.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Active Shooter in area of Hawkins and Gateway East. Scene is still active avoid the area. RG limited information. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Scene is still Active Avoid the area from Airway to Hawkins North of I-10. Active Shooter. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019