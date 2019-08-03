Texas officials say 20 dead, 26 hurt in shooting

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen says authorities are investigating a hate crime as among the possible motives in the shopping complex shooting that left 20 people dead and 26 more wounded.

The chief says authorities are looking into an online writing that indicated a potential connection to a hate crime to determine if it belonged to the suspected gunman.

Law enforcement officials have said a 21-year-old Dallas-area man named Patrick Crusius is in custody in the shooting. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press about his identity on condition of anonymity.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday’s attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.