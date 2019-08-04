What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

AP source: Brady signs 2-year, $70M extension with Patriots

Posted 5:27 PM, August 4, 2019, by

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 30: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots speaks to the media during the New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII media availability at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on January 30, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is signing a two-year, $70 million contract extension that runs through 2021 and includes a hefty raise this season.

The person, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Patriots hadn’t announced the extension, confirmed the NFL Network’s report of Brady’s extension.

Brady, who has never played out the final season of a contract in his 20-year NFL career in New England, will get an $8 million raise in 2019, when he’ll make $23 million.

The extension also calls for him to make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, when he would be 44.

Brady and the Patriots open defense of their latest Super Bowl title against Pittsburgh on Sept. 8. Usually, the champion kicks off the season but that honor goes to Green Bay and Chicago this year as the NFL celebrates its 100th season.

