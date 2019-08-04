× CT Congressional delegation statements on mass shootings in Texas, Ohio

The Senate must come back into session. Commonsense steps to stop gun violence—like Extreme Risk Protection Orders—are within realistic reach. To Congress’ leaders: now is the time for action, not time away, or time off. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 4, 2019

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.)

“Nowhere but in the United States does this epidemic rate of mass murder occur. My heart goes out to all the victims of gun violence this weekend – in El Paso and Dayton, but also Baton Rouge, Colorado Springs, and New York. What is so heartbreaking is that almost all of this carnage is preventable. Good laws stop bad people from doing horrible things. But many of my colleagues in Congress think that their jobs require them only to express words of sympathy and concern,” said Murphy.

“Why run for Congress if you aren’t prepared to pass laws that make people safer? Why go through all the trouble of being elected to federal office if you throw your hands up and let evil win? These shooters, contemplating mass slaughter, take note of their government’s inaction, and they infer this silence as endorsement. For every national leader who wakes up Monday, and decides to do nothing – again – just know that the blood is soaking deeper into your hands. Maybe we cannot fix the entire gun violence epidemic – which took dozens of other lives this weekend, in homicides, suicides, and accidental shootings – overnight, but why don’t we at least try to start. Why sign up for public office if you aren’t going to at least try?”

Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01)

“There can no longer be any doubts or questions, these mass shootings are acts of domestic terrorism. While we send our thoughts and prayers to all the victims and their families, what the American people want is leadership and action. The House has taken action and passed three gun violence prevention bills. These bills are now stuck in the Senate, waiting to be taken up. I’m calling on the President to prevail upon the Republican controlled Senate to come back from recess and take action on these bills that have already passed the House. To do nothing will only further enable this national crisis that is pervasive.

“Mass murder has already occurred in churches and at festivals, schools and workplaces across the country this year! President Trump needs to lead. If the Prime Minister of New Zealand can ban assault weapons after a mass shooting, then the least President Trump can do is prevail on Mitch McConnell to reconvene the Senate and take up the House-passed legislation. I’m calling on our Presidential candidates, seven of whom are in the Senate and three of them whose states are directly involved this weekend, to suspend their campaigns to take up this critical legislation that all of them have embraced. Enough is enough, it’s time for the Senate and President to act, and the media should hold them accountable.”

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (CT-03)

“With two mass shootings this weekend within 24 hours, unspeakable violence is continuing to occur at an alarming frequency. I strongly condemn these heinous crimes in El Paso and Dayton, and my heart goes out to the victims, their families, and both communities. These were clear acts of domestic terrorism meant to inflict fear and division. In El Paso specifically, the shooter was driven by white nationalism and hatred of immigrants—both of which have undeniably been enabled by the President.”

“The House has passed gun violence prevention legislation to keep guns out of the wrong hands and funding for research on how to best address this public health crisis. But Senator Majority Leader McConnell has refused to take any action whatsoever. He and the President must act and work with Democrats to fix this problem immediately. We have lost far too many lives to gun violence, and continued inaction dishonors those who have been killed.”

I ran out of words long ago. No other country has this problem. If you aren’t acting to solve this problem now, you are complicit. Spare me your pathetic pseudo-pious thoughts and prayers. Tell me what you will do now or keep quiet and hang your head in shame.#ElPasoShooting — Jim Himes (@jahimes) August 4, 2019

The country mourns because of another shooting. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. How many more families have to suffer from senseless tragedies before we are compelled to act? We stand with #ElPaso — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) August 4, 2019