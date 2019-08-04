Partly sunny, less humid, slight chance for a spot shower this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is the pick of the weekend as it will be sunny to partly cloudy, warm and mostly dry. There is a slight chance for a spot afternoon shower. However, most towns will stay dry.. Humidity levels will drop as the day progresses with highs in the low and middle 80s.

Looking ahead this week, Monday is the pick of week, with low humidity and bright sunshine with highs in the low 80s. There is a rising chance for afternoon showers on Tuesday ahead of a warm front. That warm front will usher in your typical August warm and humid air-mass for Wednesday and Thursday. The atmosphere will destabilize due to the warm, humid conditions that will spark a few scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday . No day will be wash out but we'll continue to monitor the chance for the showers this. A cold front will touch off a line of showers and storms Thursday evening that will bring an end to the warm, humid conditions, leading the way for a beautiful Friday and next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, less humid, slight chance for an isolated PM shower. High: 80-85.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and comfy. Low: 55-65.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: Low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for an afternoon shower. High: Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance PM storm. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, becoming less humid. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: 80.

