Real People with Stan Simpson: Upheaval in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of thousands of people demanded - and got - the resignation of now-former Governor Ricardo Rossello. Islanders were fed up with government corruption, a debt crisis, and a slow response to a devastating hurricane. The final straw was the release of text messages between Rossello and his aides that disparaged, women, gays and Hurricane Maria victims.

CT has the largest concentration of Puerto Ricans in the country, making up 8% of population. What happens in PR has a profound impact on the Nutmeg State. Stan talks with Latino-community leaders Luis Delgado and Aura Alvarado about the political uprising in Puerto Rico -- and why it is relevant to CT.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video