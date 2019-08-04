What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: House Minority Leader Klarides

Representative Themis Klarides (R-Derby) returns to The Real Story and reiterates Republican opposition to bringing back highway tolls as a way to pay for roads and bridges, insisting that the state instead just borrow the money through bond sales.  See her reaction to an idea advanced on last week’s program by her Democrat counterpart, Majority Leader Matt Ritter, who suggested a combination of tolls and borrowing … but tolls on bridges only, instead of major highways.

