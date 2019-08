Please enable Javascript to watch this video

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) joins Al and Jenn to discuss the new bipartisan proposal that would authorize the tribes that operate the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos to build a casino in Bridgeport. It would also allow the tribes to offer sports betting at their casinos, as well as through mobile apps and internet gambling.

The proposed legislation would also authorize the Connecticut Lottery to sell tickets online and through mobile apps. The bill is expected to be introduced in a special session later this year.