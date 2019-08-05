2 West Haven residents face charges in connection with setting a dog on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HAVEN -- Two people are facing charges in connection with a dead dog that was set on fire at the Sandy Point Beach parking lot in West Haven in July.

Police arrested one of the suspects, 35-year-old Latrice Moody, on Monday and are still looking for the second suspect, 41-year-old Maurice Jackson.

Police said Moody, who is a West Haven resident, was the owner of the dog.

"Through the investigation, all indications led investigators to believe that the dog, an older Terrier breed was deceased prior to being set on fire," police said in a release. "Latrice Moody was located at her residence today and subsequently taken into custody. Latrice Moody was charged with Animal Cruelty, Breach of Peace 2nd degree, Illegal Dumping and Open burning. Moody was processed and held on bond."

Police said a second arrest warrant has been issued for Jackson, also a West Haven resident. The signed warrant charges Jackson with breach of peace second degree, illegal dumping, and open burning.

Police said, "At this time Maurice Jackson has not been located. Jackson is currently on parole for a previous conviction. West Haven Police Department Detectives are actively pursuing Jackson. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Haven Police Department. At (203) 937-3900.

Officers said that they responded to the area of Breach Street near Third Avenue and Second Avenue the morning of July 5, on calls of an out of control fire in the Sandy Point Beach parking lot.

When the fire was extinguished, a small dead dog was found at the source of the blaze.

The dog was described as possibly being a "mini Schnauzer" with cropped ears and cropped tail.

Police said that through their initial investigation, the dog was set on fire and left in the parking lot.