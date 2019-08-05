Blue light of screen could cause problems in young eyes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A screen may be a fun distraction. But for young eyes it can also be a disturbance with lasting effects.

Dr. Kyong Hong is the independent ophthalmologist at Costco in New Britain, he`s noticed a shift in age for first prescriptions.

All visible light passes through the media of the eye to the retina where photoreceptors transform it to an electrochemical signal. Blue light effects your eye`s photoreceptors...

This light may affect vision and could prematurely age the eyes. Early research shows that too much exposure to blue light could lead to eyestrain and retina damage.

“Because they`re small, they hold it closer than the average adult, that alone can cause some issues with vision.”

“Kids they`re cells are still developing so anytime you expose developing cells to any type of energy source your taking about a lot greater of chance of something bad happening to those eyes.”

So what can parents do to help protect their kids` eyes?

First and foremost: decrease exposure to blue light by limiting kids` screen time.

You can get a blue light filter for computers and tablets...

And also limit the blue light on devices. By shifting to night mode, permanently.