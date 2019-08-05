× Crash kills motorcyclist in Orange

ORANGE — Police say a 38-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle and a car crashed Sunday evening.

According to police, the crash happened on Derby Milford Road near the intersection with Glenbrook Road.

Police say the man was traveling north on Derby Milford Road when a black Mercedes sedan, driven by a 63-year-old woman, entered the intersection from Glenbrook Road, intending to turn southbound on Derby Milford Road. The two crashed.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and later died at the hospital. The driver of the Mercedes did not report any injuries. No identifications have been made at this time pending notification of kin.

Police are investigating, and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Denny Peterson at 203-891-2130.