‘Delightful’ Monday with sun and temperatures in the 80s

We're looking at some great weather to start off the week, with temperatures in the 80s, low humidity, and abundant sunshine.

Tonight brings back our humidity, although it'll slowly rise as the night goes on. We then bring on a chance for unsettled weather for the middle of the week.

There is a rising chance for afternoon showers on Tuesday ahead of a warm front. That warm front will usher in your typical August warm and humid air-mass for Wednesday and Thursday. The atmosphere will destabilize due to the warm, humid conditions that will spark a few scattered storms on Wednesday and Thursday. No day will be wash out but we'll continue to monitor the chance for the showers this. A cold front will touch off a line of showers and storms Thursday evening that will bring an end to the warm, humid conditions, leading the way for a beautiful Friday and next weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: Low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rising humidity. Patchy AM fog. Lows: 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a chance for a few afternoon showers. High: Low-Mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Chance PM storm. High: Mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A chance for an afternoon shower or storm. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, becoming less humid. High: 80-85.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, delightful. High: 80.

