New Britain police make arrest in case of shots fired over the weekend

NEW BRITAIN — Police have arrested a man in connection with two complaints of shots fired over the weekend.

Police said between August 3 and August 4 they investigated reports of two separate shots fired incidents. Police said the events were related and the parties involved were known to each other.

On August 3 at 5:14 p.m., police were called to 59 Lawlor Street. On August 4 at 11:22 a.m., dispatch received a second shots fired complaint, this time at 50 Concord Street. No one was injured at either incident.

Police said they identified LEON MARTIN, 43, of New Britain, as one of the shooters. He was charged with two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault 1st degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Risk of Injury to a Child, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Endangerment 1st.

Martin was held on $500,000.00 bond and was expected to be arraigned Monday at GA 15.

The shots fired investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected.