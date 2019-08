Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police said a 55-year-old Sharlene Mansfield has died from her injuries after a car struck her on Hillside Avenue.

According to police, the car fled the scene.

Police have not identified the victim. They said she was taken to the hospital where she died.

Motor vehicle strikes pedestrian in area of 400 Hillside Ave. and evades scene. Investigation active. F/55 transported to Hartford Hospital in critical condition. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 5, 2019