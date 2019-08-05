Police investigating after 2 bodies were found in apartment complex in Branford

BRANFORD — Police said two bodies were found in an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Branford Police Department said the bodies were found at 111 Florence Road.

“Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 6:18 PM and upon entering the apartment they discovered two persons deceased with signs of trauma,” police said in a Facebook post. “The scene was secured and the investigation is ongoing. There is no known immediate threat related to this incident. Autopsies will be performed by the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death. Additional information will follow as developed.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Branford Police Department at 203-481-4241.