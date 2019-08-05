× Southington man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

SOUTHINGTON — Southington police say a man suffered serious injuries after a car vs motorcycle crash Friday night.

According to police, Gregory Peterson of Southington was traveling westbound on West Queen Street around 11 p.m.

As Peterson drove, a car left Smith Medical and turned into the path of Peterson’s motorcycle, and the bike struck the car, ejecting Peterson. Peterson was taken to Hartford Hospital for his injuries. The driver of the car suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information on this collision is asked to contact Officer Chad Michaud of the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.