Super Jumper recalls trampolines due to fall and injury hazards

Posted 2:18 PM, August 5, 2019, by
Super Jumper Trampolines have recalled one of their models due to the possibility of injury.
The company said the welds on the metal railings (legs) can fail, posing fall and injury hazards.
The company will repair the issue. The recall impacts about 23,000 (In addition, 860 in Canada). Owners can call Super Jumper toll-free at 866-757-3636 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall@superjumperinc.com or online at www.superjumperinc.com and click on the “Recall” link for more information.
