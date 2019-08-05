The 4th Annual Robby Brisco Open in Avon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON -- The 4th Annual Robby Brisco Open took place Monday afternoon where 180 golfers attended.

It was started after the passing of Robby Brisco, who lost his battle with cancer in 2015. Following the tournament, a dinner where there was a silent auction and raffle tickets.

Deb Miller has been the chairperson since the beginning. Her son Hunter, wanted to do something to honor his late friend. Hunter, also diagnosed with a form of cancer, fought the fight with cancer and won.

Family and friends traveled from all over to play in the tournament. The family is expecting to raise around $75,000 from the event. The Robby Brisco Open has raised $200,000 over the years.

Robby Brisco was described as bigger than life with the biggest heart you could ever imagine, he did so many things to help so many people during his fight.

To find out information on the tournament or to donate click here.