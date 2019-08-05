Vigil in CT held for mass shooting victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANIELSON -- Residents in Danielson shared messages of support at a vigil Monday night at the Westfield Church, following this weekend’s horrific mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

“There was lots of weeping and tears and heartbreak people are broken over this and I think that’s true across the country,” Rev. Jonathan Chapman said.

Church leaders said they wanted to host the gathering to remember those impacted by gun violence.

“We are are advocating is to value humanity to keep people from dying any way we can in this particular instance by gun violence,” Rev. Jonathan Chapman said.

Dozens of candles were lit in honor of the victims as the crowd took time to pray for those whose lives were taken too soon. Many said the vigil was not meant to center on what’s happened in the past, but to focus on what’s next.

Residents said they hope to spark change not only in their community, but across the country.