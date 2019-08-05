What to do in case of a mass shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Local police are reacting to the mass shooting in both El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio by providing tips to help those who may find themselves in these horrifying situations.

Police want to remind people to remember to run, hide and if warranted fight.

Chief Alaric Fox of the Enfield Police Department said, “People are understandably concerned, I am concerned, I think that we all are, on an individual level it’s making smart choices.”

FOX61’s Brian Didlake sat down with the Chief and asked, “If I hear gun shots, and people running, what’s the first thing I should do?”

Chief Fox said, “Well that’s a very tough question, because one needs to identify what that threat is, but one needs to get away from it at the same time. I think certainly taking advantage of cover if available taking advantage of concealment as a secondary option and again if the opportunity presents itself is to flee from that danger. Hiding as a further option and fighting as a last resort, if necessary.”

Police said they are prepared if something like this ever happened again in the state citing the tragic events in 2012 during the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Police said right now it’s best to be careful but to still live life without fear.

“Unfortunately the only other option is to live one’s life in a shell and that is something I could ever or we would never advocate,” said Chief Fox.