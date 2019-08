× Woman in critical condition after hit and run in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police say a 55-year-old woman is in critical condition after a car struck her on Hillside Avenue.

According to police, the car fled the scene.

This is a developing story.

Motor vehicle strikes pedestrian in area of 400 Hillside Ave. and evades scene. Investigation active. F/55 transported to Hartford Hospital in critical condition. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 5, 2019