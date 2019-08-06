× 911 calls in Bloomfield restored after truck hit wires

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield 911 service is back and running after a truck hit some wires and disrupted 911 service in town.

Due to the truck hitting the wires, 911 calls were routed to Windsor.

Police said, “The operator of a private company garbage truck was driving out of Bestor Lane onto Park Avenue and struck a low hanging utility wire, which caused the wire to become partially detached. The force of the pulled wire caused an additional wire that crossed Park Avenue to hang low enough to become a hazard for other motorists. There were no injuries. Property damage consisted of the damage to the wires and surrounding equipment that was impacted by the collision and still being assessed by the utility companies. Power was not affected.”

For the time being, 911 calls were being routed through Windsor PD where Bloomfield dispatcher has been posted until service is restored.

Police said Park Avenue and Seneca Road were both closed to prevent additional vehicles from approaching the hazard. DPW provided cones, barricades, and posted detour signs at Park Ave/Prospect St and Park Ave/Jerome Ave.