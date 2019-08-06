× 911 calls in Bloomfield routed to Windsor after truck hits wires

BLOOMFIELD — Emergency dispatchers are working out of Windsor Tuesday after a truck hit some wires and disrupted 911 service in town.

Police said, “The operator of a private company garbage truck was driving out of Bestor Lane onto Park Avenue and struck a low hanging utility wire, which caused the wire to become partially detached. The force of the pulled wire caused an additional wire that crossed Park Avenue to hang low enough to become a hazard for other motorists. There were no injuries. Property damage consisted of the damage to the wires and surrounding equipment that was impacted by the collision and still being assessed by the utility companies. Power was not affected.”

For the time being, 911 calls are being routed through Windsor PD where Bloomfield dispatcher has been posted until service is restored.

Police said, “Park Avenue and Seneca Road were both closed to prevent additional vehicles from approaching the hazard. DPW provided cones, barricades, and posted detour signs at Park Ave/Prospect St and Park Ave/Jerome Ave. Utility companies are currently on scene and are estimating a completion time of early afternoon.”