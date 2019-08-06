× Arrest made in Waterbury fatal hit and run

WATERBURY — Police have made an arrest in a hit and run crash that killed a man Saturday.

Waterbury Police were called to North Main Street around 2:20 am. for a report of a pedestrian crossing the street that was hit by a vehicle traveling north. Police identified the man as Henry Pearson, 69, of Waterbury, was taken to St. Mary’s hospital with life-threatening head injuries where he later died.

Police said the vehicle that struck Pearson did not stop and fled the area.

On Monday, police located the vehicle located under a tarp with no plates on it behind a residence on Willow Street in Waterbury. A short time later, Dominique Caraway, 26, of Naugatuck, turned herself into the police. Caraway had reported her vehicle stolen to the Waterbury Police 12 hours after the crash

Caraway was charged with:

Evading Responsibility- Resulting in a Death

Reckless Driving

Tampering with Evidence

Falsely Reporting Theft of Motor Vehicle

Caraway was held on a $250,000 bond pending arraignment in court.